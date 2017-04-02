Elderly man who rode against traffic ...

Elderly man who rode against traffic killed in accident

17 min ago Read more: The Star Online

GEORGE TOWN: A senior citizen, who rode his motorcycle against traffic, was killed in an accident early Sunday on the Penang Bridge. Tan Choon Wah, 65, from Lebuh Mahsuri, Bayan Lepas, was killed in the head-on collision with a car at KM5.7 at about 4am.

