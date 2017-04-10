Drunk couple facing jail after almost diverting plane following...

A drunk couple almost forced a flight to divert when they swore at cabin crew and passengers in a row over a broken TV screen. Antony Grant, 27, and Carola Conti, 26, banged chairs, spilled drinks, swore at fellow passengers and argued with cabin crew on the flight from Kuala Lumpur to London when they were asked to be quiet.

