Dr Tjok Oka Appointed As Malaysia's Honorary Consul In Bali

Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak wished happy new year to the Indian community in Malaysia who celebrate the occasion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.