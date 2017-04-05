Dr Ahmad Zahid: Accept decision to amend Marriage and Divorce Act
PUTRAJAYA: The decision to amend the Law Reform Act 1976 is in the interest of the nation and all groups are urged to accept it, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. The Deputy Prime Minister said it has been the "Malaysian practice" to respect all religions and the rights of all races.
