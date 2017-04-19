DPM: Zakir has Malaysian PR status
PUTRAJAYA: Islamic Research Foundation president Dr Zakir Naik , against whom the Indian government is seeking an Interpol Red Notice, has permanent resident status in Malaysia. Confirming this, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia was not the only country the controversial Muslim preacher was residing in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC