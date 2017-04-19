DPM: Zakir has Malaysian PR status

DPM: Zakir has Malaysian PR status

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

PUTRAJAYA: Islamic Research Foundation president Dr Zakir Naik , against whom the Indian government is seeking an Interpol Red Notice, has permanent resident status in Malaysia. Confirming this, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia was not the only country the controversial Muslim preacher was residing in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 280,393,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC