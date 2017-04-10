Crown Prince Naruhito Pays Tribute To...

Crown Prince Naruhito Pays Tribute To Malaysia's Fallen Heroes

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 -- Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito today began his five-day official visit to Malaysia by laying a wreath at the National Monument or 'Tugu Negara' built in remembrance of those who died in the country's struggle for freedom. The crown prince bowed and stood in silence as a mark of respect after laying the wreath of white flowers in front of the imposing structure located within a walking distance from the Kuala Lumpur Lake Gardens.

