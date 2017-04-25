Crown Prince Naruhito Meets Malaysian...

Crown Prince Naruhito Meets Malaysians With Japanese Ancestry

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 --A group of Malaysians with Japanese ancestry Sunday had an audience with visiting Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito. The 30-minute gathering at a leading hotel here saw the prince interacting with guests who included four families with Japanese descent residing in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,288 • Total comments across all topics: 280,349,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC