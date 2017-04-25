Crown Prince Naruhito Meets Malaysians With Japanese Ancestry
KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 --A group of Malaysians with Japanese ancestry Sunday had an audience with visiting Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito. The 30-minute gathering at a leading hotel here saw the prince interacting with guests who included four families with Japanese descent residing in the country.
