Cosplay with hijabs showcased in Malaysia

Saturday

A cosplay enthusiast takes part in the "Hijab Cosplay" event in Subang Jaya, outside of Kuala Lumpur, on Apr 29, 2017. KUALA LUMPUR: Muslim women dressed as superheroes, princesses, and mighty sword-wielding warriors took part in a hijab cosplay event in Malaysia on Saturday , where the role-playing craze continues to grow.

