Constitutional Monarchy Ensures Stability, Inspires Confidence In Malaysia - Salleh

19 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 --Malaysia's constitutional monarchy has ensured stability which brings confidence to the country, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak. In a posting on his blog sskeruak.blogspot.my, he noted that foreign investors had ranked this country as the most politically stable in Southeast Asia.

Chicago, IL

