Constitutional Monarchy Ensures Stability, Inspires Confidence In Malaysia - Salleh
KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 --Malaysia's constitutional monarchy has ensured stability which brings confidence to the country, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak. In a posting on his blog sskeruak.blogspot.my, he noted that foreign investors had ranked this country as the most politically stable in Southeast Asia.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
