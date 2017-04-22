Confusion over whether injured man was assaulted or walked headfirst into tree

KUALA LUMPUR: The family of a man who may have been assaulted by a group of men following a minor traffic accident has urged witnesses to come forward to shed some light on the case. Wong Kam On, 53,was on his way to buy car parts at Jalan Ipoh at around 5.30pm on April 14 when he was involved in a collision with a motorcyclist.

