Cambridge Summer School Programme To Address Main Disruptors In Banking World

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 -- The Asian Banking School's flagship Cambridge Summer School Programme was officially launched here yesterday by Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Datuk Muhammad Ibrahim. A collaboration with the University of Cambridge's Judge Business School, the programme is the second in ABS's flagship series after last year's roll out of the Global Banking Leaders Programme with Cass Business School in London.

Chicago, IL

