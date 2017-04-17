Bomb Hoax At Wisma Bernama
KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 -- Police confirmed that the package containing an unidentified object and threat note found under a tree near the parking lot of Wisma Bernama at Jalan 1/65 A, Off Jalan Tun Razak here today, was not a bomb. Wangsa Maju District Police chief Supt Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif said inspection carried out by the bomb squad from the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent headquarters found that the package wrapped in a batik cloth contained a bottle of cooking oil.
