BMW Malaysia to sustain bullish sales growth momentum this year
Kuala Lumpur: BMW Malaysia Sdn Bhd aims to sustain its bullish sales growth momentum this year in view of its positive first-quarter performance, says Head of Corporate Communications, Sashi Ambi. Sashi said in the first quarter of this year, total sales rose by 17.6 per cent to 2,600 units from 2,210 units in the previous corresponding quarter.
