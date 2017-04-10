BMW Malaysia to sustain bullish sales...

BMW Malaysia to sustain bullish sales growth momentum this year

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kuala Lumpur: BMW Malaysia Sdn Bhd aims to sustain its bullish sales growth momentum this year in view of its positive first-quarter performance, says Head of Corporate Communications, Sashi Ambi. Sashi said in the first quarter of this year, total sales rose by 17.6 per cent to 2,600 units from 2,210 units in the previous corresponding quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,730 • Total comments across all topics: 280,304,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC