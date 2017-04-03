Badminton: Lee in Malaysia Open semi-finals, Chen Long out
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian badminton superstar Lee Chong Wei on Friday sailed into the semi-finals with a easy win over South Korea's Jeon Hyeok-Jin.Fresh from victory, Lee, Malaysia's veteran world number one, who captured the All-England Open last month, defeated the 21-year-old South Korean 21-1, 21-14 in 45 minutes." He was perhaps not focused.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC