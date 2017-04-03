Badminton: Lee in Malaysia Open semi-...

Badminton: Lee in Malaysia Open semi-finals, Chen Long out

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Daily Millbury

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian badminton superstar Lee Chong Wei on Friday sailed into the semi-finals with a easy win over South Korea's Jeon Hyeok-Jin.Fresh from victory, Lee, Malaysia's veteran world number one, who captured the All-England Open last month, defeated the 21-year-old South Korean 21-1, 21-14 in 45 minutes." He was perhaps not focused.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tornado
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,302 • Total comments across all topics: 280,168,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC