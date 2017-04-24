Armed robbery: Man gets 10 years, two...

Armed robbery: Man gets 10 years, two strokes

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: A 33-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years' jail and ordered to get two strokes of the cane for armed robbery. Sessions Court Judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim handed the sentence to Maarof Garib after ruling the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Chicago, IL

