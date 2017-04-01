April Fool's Day - " with a Malaysian...

April Fool's Day - " with a Malaysian twist

Golden Screen Cinemas told their customers that the movie Fast & Furious 8 had been "postponed indefinitely" due to the "intense chemistry" between two of the film's characters. On their Facebook page, GSC said that the chemistry between two main characters played by Dwayne the Rock Johnson and Jason Statham was so intense that the movie had to undergo an "internal review".

