All-new Mazda CX-5, Malaysian-spec CX-9 could arrive in September...

During a press conference at the launch of the new Mazda G-Vectoring Control model line-up as well as the MX-5 RF, Bermaz CEO Datuk Seri Ben Yeoh revealed that the all-new CX-5 could be launched locally by September or October this year. He noted that the second-generation CX-5 will be a locally-assembled model from Mazda Malaysia's Inokom plant in Kulim.

