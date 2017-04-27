All-new Mazda CX-5, Malaysian-spec CX...

All-new Mazda CX-5, Malaysian-spec CX-9 could arrive in September...

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Paul Tan's Automotive News

During a press conference at the launch of the new Mazda G-Vectoring Control model line-up as well as the MX-5 RF, Bermaz CEO Datuk Seri Ben Yeoh revealed that the all-new CX-5 could be launched locally by September or October this year. He noted that the second-generation CX-5 will be a locally-assembled model from Mazda Malaysia's Inokom plant in Kulim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paul Tan's Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC