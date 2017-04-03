Adani group to look at setting up port in Malaysia22 min ago

Adani group to look at setting up por...

Adani group to look at setting up port in Malaysia

New Delhi, Apr 3 Adani group today signed a pact to look at the possibility of building a new multi-purpose port mainly for handling containers at Carey Island in Malaysia. Adani Ports signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia's MMC Ports to do feasibility study of the Carey Island Port Project as an extension of Port Klang, currently the 11th busiest container port in the world.

