Adani group to look at setting up port in Malaysia22 min ago
New Delhi, Apr 3 Adani group today signed a pact to look at the possibility of building a new multi-purpose port mainly for handling containers at Carey Island in Malaysia. Adani Ports signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia's MMC Ports to do feasibility study of the Carey Island Port Project as an extension of Port Klang, currently the 11th busiest container port in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC