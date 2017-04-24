Abu Dhabi, Malaysia conditionally agree 1MDB debt deal

Allegations that huge sums were misappropriated from 1MDB triggered a scandal which has embroiled Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, though he has denied any wrongdoing AFP/MANAN VATSYAYANA ABU DHABI/KUALA LUMPUR: Abu Dhabi and Malaysia have reached a conditional agreement under which Malaysian state fund 1MDB will pay US$1.2 billion to settle a debt dispute that had led to arbitration proceedings in London. Separately, 1MDB and Malaysia's Ministry of Finance will assume responsibility for all future interest and principal payments under two bonds issued by 1MDB Group companies that are guaranteed by the Malaysian state fund and Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co , IPIC said in a filing in London.

