A significant Friday for five million...

A significant Friday for five million Malaysians

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Deep in prayer: A man reciting the 1,430-page Sikh holy scriptures known as the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji during the prayers session to mark the Vasakhi celebration at the Wadda Gurdwara Sahib in Jalan Gurdwara, Penang. While it will be a solemn affair for Christians who mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, Tamils, Malayalees and Thais will rejoice in their respective new year celebrations of Puthandu, Vishu and Songkran, and Sikhs will observe Vaisakhi to commemorate the formation of the Khalsa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Tue tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Ferguson
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,793 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC