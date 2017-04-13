A significant Friday for five million Malaysians
Deep in prayer: A man reciting the 1,430-page Sikh holy scriptures known as the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji during the prayers session to mark the Vasakhi celebration at the Wadda Gurdwara Sahib in Jalan Gurdwara, Penang. While it will be a solemn affair for Christians who mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, Tamils, Malayalees and Thais will rejoice in their respective new year celebrations of Puthandu, Vishu and Songkran, and Sikhs will observe Vaisakhi to commemorate the formation of the Khalsa.
