840 athletes selected to represent Singapore at 2017 SEA Games

Malaysia's Minister of Youth and Sports Khairi Jamalludin hails the Southeast Asian Games federation flag at the handover for the next 2017 SEA Games during the closing ceremony of the biennial Southeast Asian Games in Singapore's National Stadium. SINGAPORE: About 840 athletes have met the mark set by the Singapore National Olympic Council to represent Singapore at the upcoming 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Chicago, IL

