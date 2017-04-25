"320 New Professional Financial Planners To Serve Malaysians"
KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 -- The 7th MFPC Graduation took place on Saturday, April 15th 2017 at Dewan Tun Dr. Ismail, Putra World Trade Centre , Kuala Lumpur. This year's graduating class successfully completed the Registered Financial Planner and Shariah RFP intensive program and received the professional designation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
