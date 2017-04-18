296 North Koreans surrender themselve...

296 North Koreans surrender themselves for repatriation

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 296 North Koreans have surrendered to the Immigration Department in Sarawak to be sent back to their home country. Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said the authorities had given the North Koreans until April 11 to surrender to the department as their passes had expired.

Chicago, IL

