250 fencers take part in Kian Kok int...

250 fencers take part in Kian Kok international championship

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: Some 250 fencers from Hong Kong, Brunei, Kuala Lumpur and Sabah took part in the inaugural Kian Kok International Fencing Championship which was held at the Kian Kok Middle School, Saturday. Chairman of School Board of Directors Datuk Clement Yeh was the guest of honour in the event to welcome the participants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,336,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC