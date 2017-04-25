250 fencers take part in Kian Kok international championship
Kota Kinabalu: Some 250 fencers from Hong Kong, Brunei, Kuala Lumpur and Sabah took part in the inaugural Kian Kok International Fencing Championship which was held at the Kian Kok Middle School, Saturday. Chairman of School Board of Directors Datuk Clement Yeh was the guest of honour in the event to welcome the participants.
