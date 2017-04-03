2 Mamak gang members shot dead

Ipoh: Police shot dead two men believed to be members of the notorious 'Mamak Gang' who atempted to attack them following a high-speed chase in Jalan Tanjung Rambutan-Tanah Hitam, Chemor, near here, Tuesday. Acting Perak police chief, Datuk Hasnan Hassan said the duo, dubbed 'Misai' and 'Ganesh', aged between 30 and 50, were gunned down about 9.30pm during a patrol conducted by the Bukit Aman Serious Crimes Division, and Perak and Penang Criminal Investigation Department personnel.

