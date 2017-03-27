2.5 million deaths caused by hyperten...

2.5 million deaths caused by hypertension: Dietician

Kota Kinabalu: An estimated 2.5 million deaths caused by hypertension could be prevented each year if global salt consumption were reduced to the recommended level. KPJ Sabah's Clinical Dietician Alice Wong said the recommendation of salt intake by the World Health Organisation is 2,000mg per day, equivalent to one teaspoon .

