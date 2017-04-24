1MDB-IPIC deal does little to allevia...

1MDB-IPIC deal does little to alleviate uncertainties in Malaysia, Moody's say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Malaysian state fund 1MDB's agreement to resolve a debt dispute with Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co may lift market sentiment, but uncertainty on how it will settle bond payments poses a lingering risk, Moody's said on Wednesday. 1Malaysia Development Berhad and IPIC struck a conditional deal on Monday, under which 1MDB agreed to pay $1.2 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,801 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC