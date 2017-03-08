World Council of Churches urges intensification of probe into Malaysian pastor's disappearance

KUALA LUMPUR: The World Council of Churches on Thursday urged Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to order an intensification of the investigation into the alleged kidnapping of a Malaysian pastor. Pastor Raymond Koh has been missing since Feb 13, and a video being circulated online purportedly shows him being abducted on a highway in Petaling Jaya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.