Wisma Putra: No Malaysians hurt in Lo...

Wisma Putra: No Malaysians hurt in London terror attack

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

A video grab obtained from the Twitter account of James West, shows a car stopped on the sidewalk in front of the Palace of Westminster which houses the Houses of Parliament in central London. - AFP KUALA LUMPUR: No Malaysians have been reported hurt in a terror attack outside Britain's parliament in London, which left at least 12 people injured, including a policeman.

