Visa On Arrival Soon For Malaysians Travelling To Ukraine - Envoy

By Nur Ashikin Abdul Aziz KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 -- Malaysians travelling to Ukraine can soon obtain visa on arrival after the country' cabinet adopted a new regulation on the matter on March 1, Ukrainian Ambassador to Malaysia, Olexander Nechytaylo said. "On that day, the cabinet approved this new regulation to remove bureaucracy for Malaysians visiting the country, which will be implemented on April 1," he told Bernama in a recent interview in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Ukraine.

