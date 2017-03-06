Vietnamese vessel evades armed gunmen...

Vietnamese vessel evades armed gunmen, now safe in Malaysian waters

KOTA KINABALU: A Vietnamese cargo vessel that managed to evade a speedboat carrying armed gunmen in Philippines waters has now been safely escorted to Sandakan. MV Phu An, with 13 crewmembers on board and which was headed towards Sandakan, spotted a speedboat carrying at least six armed men tailing it in the waters off Pulau Boan, north of Sabah's Turtle Island, on Sunday.

