Vietnamese vessel evades armed gunmen, now safe in Malaysian waters
KOTA KINABALU: A Vietnamese cargo vessel that managed to evade a speedboat carrying armed gunmen in Philippines waters has now been safely escorted to Sandakan. MV Phu An, with 13 crewmembers on board and which was headed towards Sandakan, spotted a speedboat carrying at least six armed men tailing it in the waters off Pulau Boan, north of Sabah's Turtle Island, on Sunday.
