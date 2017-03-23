Underground water could be new water ...

Underground water could be new water source for Malaysia: Deputy PM

'It is impossible that a country with many water resources faces water shortage ... this means that we are weak in managing water,' Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said. PORT DICKSON, Malaysia: Underground water resources will be proposed as the new source for national water as its use so far is still low, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Saturday .

