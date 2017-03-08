Two Pakistani brothers charged with obstructing policeman
Kota Kinabalu: Two Pakistani brothers were charged at the Magistrate's Court here Thursday with obstructing a policeman from discharging his duties. Shop operators Fazal Ghani and Rahman Ghani, both holding passports, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus to committing the offence at 1.30pm on March 2 this year at Kedai Runcit Asmah Siling, Kg Mansiang in Manggatal.
