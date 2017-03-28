Two pacts to be inked during French leader's visit to Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR: Two agreements on defence and agriculture with be inked today during French President Francois Hollande's first state visit to Malaysia, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican. Hollande and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, he said, are scheduled to witness the signing of agreements - including to set up a platform for Sustainable Agriculture Landscapes in South-East Asia.
