Two of five Malaysian Abu Sayyaf hostages rescued

Fleet-Marine units under Joint Task Force Sulu have successfully rescued two Malaysian seafarers from the clutches of the Abu Sayyaf Group bandits in Pata Sulu Thursday early morning The vessel was on its way to General Santos City on the southern island of Mindanao from the central Philippines when gunmen in three speed boats intercepted it, a coast guard commander said. Philippine soldiers rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen on Saturday who were kidnapped just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.

