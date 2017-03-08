Two Malaysians allowed out of N. Korea

Two Malaysian UN employees were allowed to leave North Korea on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the UN's World Food Programme said, while the Malaysian government negotiated for a travel ban to be lifted on nine citizens still stranded there. North Korea had barred Malaysians from leaving on Tuesday, sparking tit-for-tat action by Malaysia as diplomatic tensions escalated over an investigation into the murder in Kuala Lumpur of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

