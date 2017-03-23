Two Malaysian crewmen held by Abu Sayyaf rescued in Sulu
By Francis T. Wakefield A Fleet-Marine team composed of sailors and marines under the Armed Forces of the Philippines Joint Task Force Sulu successfully rescued on Thursday, March 23, two Malaysian hostages held-captive by the Abu Sayyaf Group in the seawaters off Kalinggalang Caluang near Pata island, Sulu Province. AFP Western Mindanao Command spokeswoman Army Captain Jo-Ann D. Petinglay, said the two Malaysians were rescued as a result of focused military operation launched by combined forces of the Philippine Marine Ready Force Sulu led by Major Angcap, Marine Special Operations Group, and Marine Battalion Landing Teams 1 and 3 in Kalinggalang Caluang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Tue
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC