Three rescued Malaysian hostages to come home soon

Safe at last: Fandy and Mohd Ridzuansitting inside a military ambulance after they were rescued from the Abu Sayyaf militants on Jolo island. - Reuters KOTA KINABALU: The three rescued Malaysian hostages are expected to be flown back home soon after the legal process has been ironed out, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.