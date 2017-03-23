Three men found positive on drugs arrested

Kota Kinabalu: Three unemployed Kadazan men were arrested after they were found positive for substance abuse and in possession of drugs in front of a tyre premises at Sadong Jaya, here, Friday. The trio, aged between 40 and 43, were initially spotted behaving suspiciously inside a Perodua Kancil vehicle by the city narcotics team about 11.10am.

