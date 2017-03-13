Tan Sri who allegedly offered bribe t...

Tan Sri who allegedly offered bribe to Johor Sultan surrenders

Read more: Daily Express

Kuala Lumpur: An individual who allegedly offered RM2 million to the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, to obtain the federal honorific title of Tan Sri for a third party surrendered to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission less than six hours after the commission warned him of detention if he failed to do so. Earlier at an MACC event in Putrajaya, Azam had warned that the MACC will arrest the suspect who is believed to have gone into hiding and have his identity published in the mass media if he fails to surrender himself to the commission.

