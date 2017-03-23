Streaming Good Music In Malaysia The Spotify Way
By Intan Suhana Che Omar KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 -- Music streaming service, Spotify celebrated their fourth year in Malaysia with an increasing number of music streaming and paid subscribers among Malaysians. "More Malaysians are logging on, at an average of 148 minutes per day on Spotify; with over 2.9 billion songs streamed in the past 12 months," said Managing Director for Spotify Asia Sunita Kaur at a media briefing recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC