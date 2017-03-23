Streaming Good Music In Malaysia The Spotify Way

By Intan Suhana Che Omar KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 -- Music streaming service, Spotify celebrated their fourth year in Malaysia with an increasing number of music streaming and paid subscribers among Malaysians. "More Malaysians are logging on, at an average of 148 minutes per day on Spotify; with over 2.9 billion songs streamed in the past 12 months," said Managing Director for Spotify Asia Sunita Kaur at a media briefing recently.

