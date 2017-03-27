Singapore Media Gives Wide Coverage O...

Singapore Media Gives Wide Coverage On Malaysian Hostages Rescued From Abu Sayyaf

The Singapore media has given wide coverage on the release of five Malaysian hostages who were kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf militant group in the Philippines in July last year. The Straits Times has placed a quarter-page photo of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak meeting with two of the five Malaysian nationals rescued.

Chicago, IL

