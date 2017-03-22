Saudi Aramco's US$7 Billion Investment Proves Malaysia Not On Verge Of Bankruptcy, Says Najib
KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 -- Saudi Aramco's US$7 billion investment in the Petronas Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor, is a major testament that Malaysia is not on the verge of bankruptcy. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said it was impossible for the Saudi Arabia state-owned oil company to commit to such a large investment in a country that was going bankrupt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Tue
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC