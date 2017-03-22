Saudi Aramco's US$7 Billion Investment Proves Malaysia Not On Verge Of Bankruptcy, Says Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 -- Saudi Aramco's US$7 billion investment in the Petronas Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor, is a major testament that Malaysia is not on the verge of bankruptcy. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said it was impossible for the Saudi Arabia state-owned oil company to commit to such a large investment in a country that was going bankrupt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.