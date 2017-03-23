Sabah Kidnap Case: Two Malaysians Expected To Return At KLIA Tonight

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 -- Two of the five Malaysians who were abducted by the Abu Sayyaf group in the Philippines in July last year are expected to return at the KL International Airport in Sepang tonight. Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, when contacted by Bernama today, confirmed the matter but declined to reveal the time of their arrival.

