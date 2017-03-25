Robbery gang terrorising Brickfields crippled
KUALA LUMPUR: A gang of robbers has been going on a crime spree around Brickfields for the past six months, breaking into homes and driving off with the vehicles. Police finally caught up on them on Monday, arresting three of the robbers at a homestay in Nibong Tebal, Penang, at about 2am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
