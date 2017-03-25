Robbery gang terrorising Brickfields ...

Robbery gang terrorising Brickfields crippled

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: A gang of robbers has been going on a crime spree around Brickfields for the past six months, breaking into homes and driving off with the vehicles. Police finally caught up on them on Monday, arresting three of the robbers at a homestay in Nibong Tebal, Penang, at about 2am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Mar 4 About time 59
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,894 • Total comments across all topics: 279,799,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC