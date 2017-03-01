Rape suspect who escaped from police car recaptured
KOTA KINABALU: A 29-year-old rape suspect, who escaped while under police escort to the crime scene on Saturday, has been recaptured by Beluran police 74-hours after his escape. Beluran district police chief Supt Shivananthan Velautham in confirming the arrest of the suspect, said that the suspect was still bound by police handcuffs when he was arrested at around 8.30pm at a house in Taman Mas Indah Ladang Meliau Nangoh Beluran.
