Rafale appears in the lead as Malaysi...

Rafale appears in the lead as Malaysia seeks new fighter jets - defence source

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

France's Rafale fighter jet is emerging as the frontrunner as Malaysia looks to replace its aging fleet of combat aircraft, a source in the Southeast Asian nation's defence ministry said on Wednesday, despite narrowing its defence spending this year. A French Rafale fighter jet flies over the Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, Southwestern France, February 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Tue Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... Mar 4 About time 59
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC