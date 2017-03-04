Public caning demo will affect global view of Malaysia'

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia risks being labelled an uncivilised country with the proposed public caning demonstration by the Kelantan state government, says MCA. Its Religious Harmony Bureau deputy chairman Datuk Ng Chok Sin said it is mortified at the suggestion by state executive councillor Mohamed Fadzli Hassan to showcase the difference between caning in civil law and Islamic law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.