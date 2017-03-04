Public caning demo will affect global...

Public caning demo will affect global view of Malaysia'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia risks being labelled an uncivilised country with the proposed public caning demonstration by the Kelantan state government, says MCA. Its Religious Harmony Bureau deputy chairman Datuk Ng Chok Sin said it is mortified at the suggestion by state executive councillor Mohamed Fadzli Hassan to showcase the difference between caning in civil law and Islamic law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... 10 hr About time 59
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op... Feb 5 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06) Jan '17 Honk the Phart 120
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC