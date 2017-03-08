Poser Over Mystery Malaysian Mastermind Behind Major Drug Smuggling Attempts Into Malaysia
By Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa BANGKOK, March 12 -- It has been nearly a year since the 21 suspected Malaysian 'drug mules' were tethered by the Thai authorities while allegedly attempting to smuggle 226kg of 'ice' and eight kilogrammes of heroin into Malaysia. The involvement of so many Malaysians in a single drug smuggling case and the amount of the haul was unprecedented, at least in recent memory of the experienced Thai drug enforcement officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ...
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
|Mosque in Bangsar organises Chinese New Year op...
|Feb '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Man Severs Penis to Prove Faithfulness (May '06)
|Jan '17
|Honk the Phart
|120
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC