Poser Over Mystery Malaysian Mastermind Behind Major Drug Smuggling Attempts Into Malaysia

By Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa BANGKOK, March 12 -- It has been nearly a year since the 21 suspected Malaysian 'drug mules' were tethered by the Thai authorities while allegedly attempting to smuggle 226kg of 'ice' and eight kilogrammes of heroin into Malaysia. The involvement of so many Malaysians in a single drug smuggling case and the amount of the haul was unprecedented, at least in recent memory of the experienced Thai drug enforcement officers.

