Port project threatens indigenous community in Malaysia

17 hrs ago

In a wooden hut, elevated above the swampy ground, a shaman from Malaysia's indigenous Mah Meri people sits cross legged in front of an altar laden with offerings of food and drink, and decorated with palm fronds folded and twisted into birds and flowers. As each visitor climbs the steps into the chamber and falls to their knees, the shaman dabs first their forehead and then their hands with white chalk.

